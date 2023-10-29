Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.45. Approximately 952,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 825,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Prosus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.85.

Get Prosus alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROSY

Prosus Price Performance

Prosus Company Profile

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.