Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.