Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.