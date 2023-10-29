Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.62). 134,718 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 431,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.64).

Premier Miton Group Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.70.

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

