Aperam S.A. (APEMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.45 on December 8th

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Friday, December 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $26.94 on Friday. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

