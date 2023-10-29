Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Down 15.1% in October

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $526,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verde Clean Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $506,000. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verde Clean Fuels alerts:

Verde Clean Fuels Price Performance

Shares of VGAS stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.38.

Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile

Verde Clean Fuels ( NASDAQ:VGAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verde Clean Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verde Clean Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.