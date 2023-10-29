KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 8,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 30,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.08.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

