InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Get InMode alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INMD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InMode

InMode Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InMode by 223.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 3,762,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in InMode by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after buying an additional 840,821 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 4.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,503,439 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.