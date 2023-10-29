InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
INMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.17. InMode has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $136.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
