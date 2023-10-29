The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.
Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CGABL opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.78.
About Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061
