Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 12.7%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Daily Journal Stock Down 2.8 %
DJCO stock opened at $286.05 on Friday. Daily Journal has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.03.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Daily Journal Company Profile
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.
