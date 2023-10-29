Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Drops By 12.7%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daily Journal Stock Down 2.8 %

DJCO stock opened at $286.05 on Friday. Daily Journal has a one year low of $250.00 and a one year high of $315.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.03.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 25.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in Daily Journal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 301,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daily Journal by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daily Journal in the second quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 46.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DJCO

Daily Journal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.