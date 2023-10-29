Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 10,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 11,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Global Crossing Airlines Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$63.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.36.

Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$42.28 million for the quarter.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

