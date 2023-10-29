Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Update

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,430,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 30th total of 5,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

VIAV opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.43 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIAV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $139,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $71,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,898 shares in the company, valued at $985,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,603 shares of company stock worth $266,240 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,952,000 after buying an additional 1,746,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,765 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $11,682,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $11,141,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

