HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 10.3%

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report) dropped 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as €20.85 ($22.18) and last traded at €21.84 ($23.23). Approximately 1,961,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5,714% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.34 ($25.89).

HelloFresh Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.70.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

