Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Declines By 15.1%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 271,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $1.22 on Friday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that urban-gro will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in urban-gro by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in urban-gro by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in urban-gro by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in urban-gro by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in urban-gro by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

