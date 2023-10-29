Short Interest in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Declines By 15.1%

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,300 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 271,200 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
urban-gro Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $1.22 on Friday. urban-gro has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40.
urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $18.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 million. urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 51.46% and a negative net margin of 35.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that urban-gro will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Friday, September 1st.
urban-gro Company Profile
urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.
