Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Short Interest Update

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,058,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the September 30th total of 1,227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10,582.0 days.

Reliance Worldwide Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Reliance Worldwide stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.61. Reliance Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $2.98.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products.

