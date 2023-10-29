Short Interest in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Decreases By 12.3%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.8 days.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $225,495.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Jones sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $225,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,028.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $31,072,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,371,954 shares in the company, valued at $388,280,054.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 797,568 shares of company stock worth $33,460,255 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Appian by 850.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Appian by 34.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Appian by 144.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Appian from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.81. Appian has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.94 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

