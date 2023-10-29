Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Rises By 12.0%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,900 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 979,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,656.3 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %
Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.81. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.40.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
