Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3,147.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Down 4.5 %

BW stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $6.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3,839.48%. The business had revenue of $305.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

