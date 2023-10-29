Geiger Counter (LON:GCL) Shares Down 2.1%

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 46.05 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 47.50 ($0.58). Approximately 402,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 415,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.59).

Geiger Counter Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Geiger Counter Company Profile

Geiger Counter Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership and CQS (UK) LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of company primarily engaged in exploration, development and production of energy and related service companies.

Further Reading

