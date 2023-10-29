Advisors Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,160,535 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $86,422,000 after purchasing an additional 96,983 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,264,113 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $51,525,000 after buying an additional 560,333 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.06. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

