Advisors Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $64.05 and a twelve month high of $92.60.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.