Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $163.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $189.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.53.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.