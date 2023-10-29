Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Boosted by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $496.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $405.63 and a 12 month high of $525.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.54.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

