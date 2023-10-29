Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $88.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

