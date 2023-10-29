Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.6% during the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 1.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.27. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.09 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

