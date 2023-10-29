Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.