Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 2,559 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the second quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $3,317,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

