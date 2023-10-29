iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 55.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $127.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.