Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 105.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Chubb by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB opened at $208.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,736 shares of company stock worth $4,924,482 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

