Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 87,406 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,093 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,406 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Textron were worth $24,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Textron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $493,286,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 1.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $75.25 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Textron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

