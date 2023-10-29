Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 274,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Centene by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Centene by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Centene by 13.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of Centene stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

