Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 25,000 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,175,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.63% of GrafTech International worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 787,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 101,923 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,534,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,476,000 after buying an additional 438,296 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

GrafTech International stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.10. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. The firm has a market cap of $857.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

