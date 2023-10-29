Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,080 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of Cboe Global Markets worth $22,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,793,000 after buying an additional 79,184 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after buying an additional 138,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $161.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $2,493,460. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

