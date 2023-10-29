First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,078,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850,890 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after purchasing an additional 346,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after buying an additional 57,317 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

SYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

