iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 58,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 158.9% during the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,365 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,175,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ITOT stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $101.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.