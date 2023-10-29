Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $20,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 138.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameren by 35.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $75.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.71 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $251,232.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ameren from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

