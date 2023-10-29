Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $21,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $161.38 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.68.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.