First Horizon Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.26. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

