First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AAP stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 8,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,825.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,139.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

