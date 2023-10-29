116,200 Shares in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 116,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,468 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 399,775 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1,054.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In other news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

