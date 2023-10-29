623,747 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 623,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of AppLovin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,358,000. State Street Corp grew its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,402,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

APP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Shares of NYSE APP opened at $36.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 603.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.82. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 27,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $1,095,318.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,665,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,585,250 shares of company stock worth $946,944,090. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

