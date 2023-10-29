Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 7,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 18,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.23.

BioNTech Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of BioNTech stock opened at $91.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.