Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 34,691 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,051,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 324.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 3,593,286 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $43,410,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1,435.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,817,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,960,000 after buying an additional 1,699,552 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,238,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,919,000 after buying an additional 1,239,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $13,643,000. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NYSE:TAK opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Takeda Pharmaceutical last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

