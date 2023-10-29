Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,349 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.08% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 155.14 and a beta of 0.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $117.77.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.46 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,804 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

