Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 265,527 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,527 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.73% of Tronox worth $14,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tronox by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tronox by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tronox by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Tronox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,485.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tronox Stock Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.30 million. Analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.