Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,452,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.30% of Rithm Capital worth $13,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 147.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 269,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 160,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Rithm Capital by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 507,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.