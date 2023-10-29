Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Bio-Techne worth $12,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $90.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

