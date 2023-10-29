Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 21,863 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,911 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,863 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $125.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average is $139.61. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $160.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

