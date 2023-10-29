Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 53.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,554 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Coinbase Global worth $12,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,121,881 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $867,321,000 after purchasing an additional 345,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after acquiring an additional 555,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,298,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $548,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Trading Down 5.1 %

COIN stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $114.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.36. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at $784,881.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total value of $132,503.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,945.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock worth $2,307,704 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIN

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.