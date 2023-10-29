Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO opened at $39.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.36. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

