Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after buying an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.66. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $95.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

